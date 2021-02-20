Comerica Bank Grows Position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,187,000 after purchasing an additional 153,765 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,454,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,886,000 after buying an additional 22,577 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 17.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,192,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 7.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 918,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after buying an additional 67,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 56.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 660,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 238,662 shares in the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $24.60 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $25.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.15. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.83 million. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $37,702.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,102,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 69,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $1,695,296.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,407.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,032 shares of company stock worth $3,631,327 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

QNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

