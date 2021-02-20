Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 34,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $65.65 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.39 and a 12 month high of $69.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.87.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

