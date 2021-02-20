Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Columbia Property Trust updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.23-1.30 EPS.

CXP opened at $13.79 on Friday. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -275.80 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

CXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Columbia Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

