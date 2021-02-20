Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target Raised to $126.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $96.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.00.

CIGI stock opened at $104.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $111.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.33.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 16,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 24,397 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 612.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

