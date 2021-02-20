Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of COLL opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.22. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $26.91. The stock has a market cap of $869.05 million, a PE ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

In related news, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $114,805.08. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 111,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,701.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $30,260.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,201.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,412 shares of company stock worth $646,670. 8.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 332.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 647,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after acquiring an additional 123,066 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 713,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,852,000 after acquiring an additional 135,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

