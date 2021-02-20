Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Stock Price Up 5.6% on Earnings Beat

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)’s stock price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $41.10 and last traded at $40.44. Approximately 1,532,306 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,093,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.30.

The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%.

Get Colfax alerts:

CFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $840,126.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,724,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $88,175.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock worth $1,096,011. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 19.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 318,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 11.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 313,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after buying an additional 32,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,190,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,681,000 after buying an additional 94,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 168.0% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 994,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,182,000 after buying an additional 623,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.42 and a 200-day moving average of $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -871.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax Company Profile (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.