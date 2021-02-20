Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.00-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.531-3.624 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.39 billion.Colfax also updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.35-0.40 EPS.

CFX opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.42 and its 200 day moving average is $35.08. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -871.20, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colfax will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CFX shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Colfax from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.57.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $840,126.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,724,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $88,175.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,011 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

