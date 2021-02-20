Colfax (NYSE:CFX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

CFX stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -871.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. Colfax has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $44.13.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFX. UBS Group raised Colfax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Colfax from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Colfax from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.57.

In other news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $840,126.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,724,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $88,175.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,011. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Colfax

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

