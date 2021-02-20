CoinUs (CNUS) Price Hits $0.0037 on Major Exchanges

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One CoinUs coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $130.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CoinUs has traded 1,946.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006989 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007855 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000096 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CoinUs

CNUS is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

CoinUs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

