Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.40.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COHR. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.
Shares of COHR stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.00. The company had a trading volume of 471,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,183. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Coherent has a one year low of $78.21 and a one year high of $264.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.54.
In other news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Coherent in the third quarter worth $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Coherent by 462.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Coherent in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coherent Company Profile
Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.
