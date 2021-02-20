Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.40.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COHR. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays raised Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Shares of COHR stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.00. The company had a trading volume of 471,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,183. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Coherent has a one year low of $78.21 and a one year high of $264.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The business had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Coherent will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Coherent in the third quarter worth $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Coherent by 462.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Coherent in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

