Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading Down 6.2%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) shares fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.39. 5,826,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 5,646,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDE. Roth Capital raised Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. Research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $27,492,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 543.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,391,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,652,000 after buying an additional 2,020,060 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 7.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,765,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,388,000 after buying an additional 1,564,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 366.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after buying an additional 1,117,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,603,000 after buying an additional 1,036,097 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

