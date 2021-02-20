Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading Down 6.2%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) shares fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.10 and last traded at $8.39. 5,826,464 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 5,646,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.
Several research firms have issued reports on CDE. Roth Capital raised Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James set a $11.00 price target on Coeur Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $27,492,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 543.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,391,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,652,000 after buying an additional 2,020,060 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 7.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,765,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,388,000 after buying an additional 1,564,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 366.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,422,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,724,000 after buying an additional 1,117,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,603,000 after buying an additional 1,036,097 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.
