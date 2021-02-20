Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coeur Mining, Inc. operates as a primary silver and gold producer with precious metals mines in the Americas. The company’s principal properties include the Palmarejo silver-gold mine in Mexico, the San Bartolome silver mine in Bolivia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. It also conducts ongoing exploration activities in Alaska, Argentina, Bolivia, Mexico, and Nevada. Coeur Mining, Inc., formerly known as Coeur d’Alene Mines Corporation, is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDE. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

CDE opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.42. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. Research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,984,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,480,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,324,000 after purchasing an additional 288,267 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,097 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at $27,492,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,770,000 after purchasing an additional 430,936 shares in the last quarter. 62.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

