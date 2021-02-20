Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CCEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.55 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.34.

Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $52.30 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $57.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

