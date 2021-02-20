CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.66% from the stock’s current price.

CNHI has been the topic of several other reports. Vertical Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4,891.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,506,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,175,000 after buying an additional 6,375,656 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,900,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,502 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 1,440.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,115,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,068 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 35.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,164,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,199 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,226,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,242 shares during the period. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

