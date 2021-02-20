Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Sells $830,200.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 7,076 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $530,204.68.
Shares of NET stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.67. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of -210.69 and a beta of -0.02.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on NET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
