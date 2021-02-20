Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Sells $830,200.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Douglas James Kramer sold 7,076 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $530,204.68.

Shares of NET stock opened at $82.17 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.67. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of -210.69 and a beta of -0.02.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

