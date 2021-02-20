Citigroup Raises The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $925.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TTD. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $903.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Trade Desk from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised The Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $741.90.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $903.35 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $810.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $684.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.58, for a total transaction of $1,326,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,243,117.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.00, for a total value of $1,439,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,197,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,592 shares of company stock worth $155,572,080 in the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

