Citigroup Raises The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $925.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on TTD. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $903.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Trade Desk from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson raised The Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $741.90.
Shares of TTD stock opened at $903.35 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $810.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $684.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
In other The Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.58, for a total transaction of $1,326,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at $17,243,117.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.00, for a total value of $1,439,041.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,197,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,592 shares of company stock worth $155,572,080 in the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?
Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.