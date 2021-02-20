Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruggie Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

NYSE C opened at $65.78 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $78.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $136.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

