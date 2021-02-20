Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on June 1st

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the oil and gas producer on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Cimarex Energy has raised its dividend by 168.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Cimarex Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cimarex Energy to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

XEC stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $54.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XEC. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

In other news, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved reserves of 619.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.53 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 169.8 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 194.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.