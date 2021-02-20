CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.64

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.64 and traded as low as C$0.63. CIBT Education Group shares last traded at C$0.63, with a volume of 75,500 shares traded.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price target on CIBT Education Group from C$1.21 to C$1.17 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.93, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of C$46.96 million and a P/E ratio of -210.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.64.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.40 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 83,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,015,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,410,540. Insiders purchased 625,600 shares of company stock worth $415,536 in the last 90 days.

About CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA)

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

