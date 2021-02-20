CIBC Cuts Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$52.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price lowered by CIBC to C$52.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ENB. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.06.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock opened at C$43.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$88.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$33.06 and a twelve month high of C$55.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.36%.

In other news, Director Albert Monaco sold 4,100 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total transaction of C$178,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 920,547 shares in the company, valued at C$39,997,767.15. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 5,229 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.53, for a total transaction of C$217,160.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,729,104.16. Insiders sold 11,929 shares of company stock worth $505,376 in the last 90 days.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.