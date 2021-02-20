CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Receives $22.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised shares of CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

NYSE:CIXX traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.29. 51,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,564. CI Financial has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.1417 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,995,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,554,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,877,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,989,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

