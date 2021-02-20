Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 80.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,285,000 after purchasing an additional 580,742 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Chubb by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 890,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,432,000 after acquiring an additional 387,699 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,470,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chubb by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,444,000 after acquiring an additional 290,805 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 391,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,226,000 after acquiring an additional 213,582 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $1,000,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares in the company, valued at $17,289,841.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total value of $2,640,586.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,274,139.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,603 shares of company stock worth $8,151,275 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $164.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $166.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

