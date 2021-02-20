Chronologic Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Chronologic has traded up 37.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $181,662.34 and approximately $765.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00062964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.86 or 0.00834064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00038790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00057406 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00043285 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,803.58 or 0.04903649 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00018318 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

Chronologic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

