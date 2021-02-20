ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.60

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 1404092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDXC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $513.46 million, a P/E ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $196,332.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 262,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,651.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ChromaDex by 302.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ChromaDex by 528.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

