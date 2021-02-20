ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.60

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.31, with a volume of 1404092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.
Several research firms have weighed in on CDXC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $513.46 million, a P/E ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 1.49.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ChromaDex by 302.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ChromaDex by 528.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.
ChromaDex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDXC)
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.
Recommended Story: Momentum Investing
Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.