Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,732 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $111.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.49. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $111.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

