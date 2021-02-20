Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Choice Hotels International in a report released on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 419.83%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHH. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $88.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.17.

CHH opened at $111.09 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $111.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth approximately $571,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

