Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,508.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,473.09 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,564.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,456.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,328.74. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,774,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total transaction of $933,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,977.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,032 shares of company stock worth $67,350,824 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

