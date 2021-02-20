Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Shares Down 6.6%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.69. 193,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,230,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.93.

The stock has a market capitalization of $330.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $351.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.73 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 38.38% and a negative net margin of 19.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 13,562 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 105.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 69.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 22,740 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 229.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 28,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

