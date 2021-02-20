Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Trading Up 8.7%

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)’s share price was up 8.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 1,418,386 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,867,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $501.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheetah Mobile Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,031 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cheetah Mobile were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile (NYSE:CMCM)

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

