Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Trading Up 8.7%

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)’s share price was up 8.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.50. Approximately 1,418,386 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,867,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.
The firm has a market capitalization of $501.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14.
Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $53.77 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheetah Mobile Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Cheetah Mobile Company Profile (NYSE:CMCM)
Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.
