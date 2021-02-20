Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%.

GTLS stock traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,614. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $158.99.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

In other Chart Industries news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.