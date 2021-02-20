ChainX One Day Trading Volume Hits $4.43 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. One ChainX coin can now be bought for approximately $11.78 or 0.00020681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChainX has a market capitalization of $90.94 million and $4.43 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ChainX has traded up 79.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChainX alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $273.51 or 0.00480388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.10 or 0.00068676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00084452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.25 or 0.00070700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00078113 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $231.89 or 0.00407286 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,585.25 or 0.81821187 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.