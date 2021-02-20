C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.91

Shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.91 and traded as high as $43.58. C&F Financial shares last traded at $43.53, with a volume of 4,032 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $158.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.57.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $41.73 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFFI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 13,161 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments bought a new position in C&F Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $299,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in C&F Financial by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in C&F Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in C&F Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. 32.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

