C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.91

Shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.91 and traded as high as $43.58. C&F Financial shares last traded at $43.53, with a volume of 4,032 shares traded.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $158.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.57.
C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $41.73 million during the quarter.
About C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI)
C&F Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
