CertiK (CTK) Hits Market Capitalization of $81.51 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. CertiK has a market cap of $81.51 million and $18.21 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK token can now be bought for approximately $2.33 or 0.00004067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CertiK has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $282.55 or 0.00493909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00072563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00082981 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00069765 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00077444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.52 or 0.00409946 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00026944 BTC.

CertiK Token Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 101,216,606 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,036,792 tokens. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

Buying and Selling CertiK

CertiK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

