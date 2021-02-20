Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Up 5.1%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) shot up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.42 and last traded at $13.20. 1,379,671 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,115,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CENX. TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 9,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $114,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $156,295.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,189 shares of company stock valued at $663,366 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 185.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth about $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Century Aluminum by 188.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,498 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

