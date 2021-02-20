Centaur Price Hits $0.0146 on Top Exchanges (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Centaur has a total market cap of $11.32 million and approximately $193,784.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Centaur has traded 64.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $272.69 or 0.00477814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00071717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.71 or 0.00081842 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00069059 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00077541 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $234.38 or 0.00410690 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00026431 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 774,458,333 coins. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur

Buying and Selling Centaur

Centaur can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

