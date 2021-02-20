Cenovus Energy’s (CVE) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a C$13.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$13.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cenovus Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy to C$13.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.23.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$8.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$17.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.06 and a 1-year high of C$12.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.04 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.44%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

