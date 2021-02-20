Cedar Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 330,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 14.7% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $27,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of PM traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,289,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,856,438. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $89.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

