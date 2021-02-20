Cedar Wealth Management LLC Buys 101 Shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,158. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $102.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

