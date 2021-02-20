CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CDK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.75.

CDK Global stock opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. CDK Global has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.85. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CDK Global will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 27.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 2.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,012 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

