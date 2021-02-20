CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) PT Raised to $72.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CCDBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CCL Industries from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CCL Industries from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on CCL Industries from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CCL Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CCL Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CCL Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of CCL Industries stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. CCL Industries has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.48.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The company's CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

