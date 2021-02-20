CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. CBIZ updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.53-1.59 EPS.

Shares of CBZ stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $29.44. The company had a trading volume of 329,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,986. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $378,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,516,419. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $532,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,642 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,849.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,300 shares of company stock worth $2,201,261. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

