Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of CPRX opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.53. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,632,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after purchasing an additional 955,751 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 188,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 64,735 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 839.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,594,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,544 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 632,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 73,385 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.