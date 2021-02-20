Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.
Shares of CPRX opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.53. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $5.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48.
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.
Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.