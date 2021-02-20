Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Holdings Trimmed by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,286,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,764,000 after purchasing an additional 68,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Catalent by 28.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,528,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,271,000 after buying an additional 1,455,983 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $400,823,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 26.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,525,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,656,000 after buying an additional 318,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,249,000 after acquiring an additional 591,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,405,000.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,034 shares of company stock worth $2,974,324 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTLT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

NYSE CTLT opened at $117.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.38. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.68 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

