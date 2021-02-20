Caspian Market Cap Reaches $2.73 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One Caspian coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $30,170.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Caspian has traded up 28.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Caspian alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00061679 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $424.60 or 0.00753666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00042705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00060088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019761 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00041930 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,551.45 or 0.04528782 BTC.

Caspian Coin Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

Caspian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.