Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.27.

NYSE CSPR opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.55. Casper Sleep has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.88 million and a P/E ratio of -2.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSPR. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Casper Sleep in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casper Sleep (CSPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.