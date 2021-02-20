CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.30

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.30 and traded as high as $2.88. CASI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 281,627 shares traded.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $345.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 281.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 135,666 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 112,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,650,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 24,721 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

