CashBet Coin (CBC) Price Tops $0.0104 on Major Exchanges

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. CashBet Coin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CashBet Coin has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One CashBet Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges including $51.55, $10.39, $50.98 and $7.50.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CashBet Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00062891 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.94 or 0.00854622 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00038488 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004379 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00057294 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00043506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,767.74 or 0.04857663 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00018289 BTC.

About CashBet Coin

CashBet Coin (CBC) is a coin. CashBet Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. The Reddit community for CashBet Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . The official website for CashBet Coin is coin.cashbet.com . CashBet Coin’s official Twitter account is @cashbet_mgt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CashBet Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

CashBet Coin Coin Trading

CashBet Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $5.60, $20.33, $50.98, $24.43, $10.39, $51.55, $32.15, $33.94, $24.68, $7.50, $18.94 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBet Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBet Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.