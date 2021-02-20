Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.75 million.

Shares of CSV stock opened at $34.46 on Friday. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.25 million, a P/E ratio of 59.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSV. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th.

In other Carriage Services news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,804 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $65,990.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,240,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,371,893.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 1,217 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $35,439.04. Insiders have sold 7,232 shares of company stock worth $240,727 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,853,000 after buying an additional 38,269 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 9.1% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,057,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after buying an additional 88,007 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Carriage Services during the third quarter worth $5,326,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 44,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 207.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 98,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment offers burial, cremation, and consultation services; removes and prepares remains; sells caskets, urns, and related funeral merchandise; and enables the use of funeral home facilities for visitation, remembrance, and transportation services.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.