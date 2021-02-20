Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $152.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.26. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $153.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

