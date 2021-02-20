Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,121 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 251.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,964 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $197,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,248 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,716,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,766 shares of company stock worth $17,037,252 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $246.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.38, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Pritchard Capital lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.14.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.